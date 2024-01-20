Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Government Warns Media Against Misinformation Ahead of Inauguration Ceremony

The grand Ram Mandir temple will be inaugurated in less than 48 hours, on 22nd January, Monday. The entire nation is ready to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Amidst all this, many media outlets and social media are attempting to manipulate the content related to the Ram Mandir event. In response, the government of India has issued a warning to the media outlets, as reported by PTI.

Government of India have asked media outlets, social media platforms to refrain from publishing false, manipulated content related to Ram Temple event.

Ram Mandir inauguration will be attended by more than 8,000 people, including political leaders, industrialists, film actors, and diplomats. The invitation was sent to NCP and congress party but they rejected that.