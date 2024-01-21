Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: President Droupadi Murmu Commends PM Modi for 11-Day 'Rigorous' Anushthan

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her admiration for the 11-day Anushthan as a supreme spiritual act in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. President Murmu described the "nationwide celebratory atmosphere" as an uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, President Murmu stated that the "11-day rigorous Anushthan" is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram. She conveyed her contemplation on the unique civilizational journey that would be accomplished with each step taken by PM Modi in the hallowed precincts of Ayodhya.

"As you head to Ayodhya Dham, I send my heartfelt wishes to you. The universal values that Prabhu Shri Ram represents, such as courage, compassion, and a constant focus on duty, will be brought closer to the people through this magnificent temple," she added. President Murmu emphasized that Prabhu Shri Ram represents the good in constant battle with evil and has influenced many episodes of the nation's history, inspiring nation-builders.

Read the Full Letter Here:

President Droupadi Murmu writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of pranpratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/GQkWgNSHwA — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

She drew a connection between Mahatma Gandhi and Prabhu Shri Ram, stating that Gandhi derived strength from Ramanama until his last breath. President Murmu quoted Gandhi, saying, "'Though my reason and heart long ago realized the highest attribute and name of God as Truth, I recognize Truth by the name of Rama. In the darkest hour of my trial, that one name has saved me and is still saving me.'"

The President also praised PM Modi's recent release of the first instalment of various benefits to vulnerable tribal communities under the PM-JANMAN initiative, highlighting the connection to justice and the welfare of the people. She mentioned PM Modi invoking Mata Shabari in his address on that occasion and expressed that Mata Shabari would be pleased to see Prabhu Shri Ram's temple as well as the welfare of the people.

President Murmu concluded the letter by stating, "Prabhu Shri Ram is an embodiment of all that is good about this land of ours and humanity at large. May He guide the world on the right path; may He bring peace and bliss to one and all! Siyavar Ramachandra Ki Jai!"