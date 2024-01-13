Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Sachin Tendulkar Receive Invitation for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

The highly anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir is just a few days away. Prominent figures from all backgrounds, including Alia Bhat and Ramayan series celebrity Arun Govilerkar, have been invited to the grand consecration ceremony which will be held on 22nd January in Ayodhya.

Now, The legendary Indian cricket team member and GOAT has also received an official invitation for this auspicious occasion. ANI agency posted a photo on x in which Sachin was seen reciving the invitaion from the organizers of the ram mandir inaguration team. ANI worte,"Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar receives an invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22nd in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh."

Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar receives an invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22nd in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/W8bhR8lOMv — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

Recently, iconic actor Rajinikanth was personally extended an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, joining other esteemed guests in the event. Jain's sources had previously said Rajinikanth, Alia, Ranbir, and other actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and Akshay Kumar are also expected to be part of the ceremony.