Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Darbar to Open — Know Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Timings, Pass Details, and More

The dream of the devotees of Lord Ram is about to come true today. After the arrival of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the Ram Darbar (court of Lord Ram) is now also going to be adorned. In the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya, the sacred ritual of consecrating the idols in the newly constructed temples will commence on June 2 with a purification ceremony and a women’s Jalkalash procession in the morning. This event will be conducted following Vedic traditions, in the presence of 101 priests (Ritviks) invited from holy places such as Prayagraj, Kashi, Devprayag, Haridwar, Ayodhya, and other religious sites. On the first day of the ritual, the 'purification ceremony' will take place between 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Meanwhile, golden urns (kalash) have been installed atop all the temple spires, which can be seen from a distance.

The first floor of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will have a magnificent Ram Darbar. On May 23, the deity's idols were placed at the Darbar. Eighteen additional idols were installed in the Ram Darbar. A pran pratishtha ceremony will be held from June 3 to June 5, and then then it will open for devotees.

Passes Guidelines:

New admittance requirements have been released by the Ram Mandir Trust in anticipation of Pran Pratishtha. Special passes, such as Vishisht and Sugam Darshan passes, will not be valid on June 5. On that day, devotees will not be permitted to enter the premises of the temple. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the installation of Ram Darbar. These limitations were brought about by the presence of VIPs and VVIPs for crowd management and security reasons.

Rituals:

Jal Kalash Yatra:

On June 2, hundreds of women will collect the sacred water of the holy Sarayu River in pots from its banks and proceed toward the Yagyashala (sacrificial pavilion) in a ceremonial procession. The journey will begin from the eastern bank of the old Sarayu bridge and pass through Veena Chowk, Ram Path, Shringar Haat, Hanuman Garhi, Dashrath Mahal, Ramkot, and Rangmahal Barrier, concluding at the Yagyashala by 6:30 PM. With this Kalash Yatra (sacred pot procession), the spiritual atmosphere of the consecration festival will become even more sanctified.

Pran Pratishtha Time:

Shailendra Shukla, the coordinator of the event on behalf of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, informed that all arrangements for the Yagya Mandap have been completed, and all essential Vedic materials required for the rituals have been made available. The main consecration ceremony will begin at 6:30 AM on Wednesday, June 3. Prior preparations are being carried out with a focus on religious faith, tradition, and purity. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be chief guest at this ceremony.

In addition to the Ram Darbar, smaller temples constructed along the temple's ramparts will also undergo consecration rites during the three-day event. The rites will be streamed online for devotees who are unable to attend in person.