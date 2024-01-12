Ayodhya Ram Mandir Sparks Surge in Demand for Brass Ram Statues

Moradabad: The upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has led to a surge in demand for brass statues of Lord Rama. Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, known for its brass handicrafts, is witnessing a boom in orders for these statues, providing a much-needed boost to local artisans.

The city is famous for its intricate metalwork and religious sculptures. Sensing a potential surge in demand for brass replicas of the Ramlalla statue to be installed in the Ram Mandir, artisans in Moradabad have already begun preparations.

High Demand:

Previously, Moradabad artisans primarily crafted statues of Lord Rama, Sita, and Hanuman, which continue to be in high demand. However, the recent surge has seen orders from political leaders, social workers, entrepreneurs, and the general public. The demand is so high that some manufacturers are concerned about meeting it.

Production Time:

Creating a single brass statue takes at least fifteen days. The increased demand for brass statues and other metalware from Moradabad has raised hopes for better days for local businesses, artisans, and workers.

Economic Boost:

The Ram Mandir-driven demand for brass statues has come as a welcome relief to the Moradabad brass industry, which had been facing challenges in recent years. The industry is now optimistic about a sustained revival in the coming months.