Ayodhya Ram Temple: Ambassadors and Dignitaries From 55 Countries To Attend ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony

In a significant global gathering, approximately 100 leaders from 55 countries, comprising ambassadors and parliamentarians, have received invitations to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Swami Vigyanananda, founder and global president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), announced this on Sunday, revealing that dignitaries, including the Queen of Korea, who claims lineage from Lord Rama, have been invited.

Which countries are the prominent guests coming from?

Ambassadors and leaders from Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Botswana, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Dominica, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Malaysia, Malawi, Mauritius, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Sierra Leone, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Sweden, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, West Indies, Uganda, UK, USA, Vietnam and Zambia have been invited, he said.

According to Swami Vigyanananda, the joint secretary of VHP who handles international affairs, all VVVIP foreign representatives will arrive in Lucknow on January 20. They will then reach Ayodhya by evening on January 21. Representatives have been requested to come to India before the event due to fog and weather conditions.

The coordination of the auspicious Muhurat for the installation of the Shri Ram idol has been entrusted to Pune-based astrologer Gaurav Deshpande. His selected Muhurat of January 22, 2024, holds significance as the day for the installation of the idol in the ongoing construction of the Shri Ram Temple. This decision has added a Pune connection to the temple restoration efforts.