Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration: - Ram Mandir Consecration Rituals, 51-inch Idol to See Sunrays on Chaitra Shukla Naumi

After decades of legal battles and fervent anticipation, the holy city of Ayodhya is gearing up for the momentous consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. The Pran Pratishtha, or life-giving ceremony, of the idols will mark the culmination of a long and complex journey for millions of Hindu devotees across India. Speaking ahead of the event, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vijay Shankar Tiwari announced, "From today until January 21, the preparatory rituals will continue unabated. The Pran Pratishtha itself will be held on January 22, marking a historic day for us all."

The focal point of the ceremony will be the installation of the 51-inch idol of Lord Ram Lalla, which is said to possess a unique and auspicious characteristic. "On every Chaitra Shukla Naumi," Tiwari explained, "a single ray of the Sun will fall directly on Ram Lalla's forehead, highlighting the divine connection between the deity and the natural world." The preparations for the grand ceremony are in full swing, with Ayodhya undergoing a transformation. Security measures have been significantly tightened, with thousands of police personnel deployed to ensure a smooth and peaceful event. Cultural and religious programs are being organized throughout the city, creating a vibrant atmosphere of devotion and anticipation.

The Pran Pratishtha is expected to draw millions of devotees from across the country and beyond. While the main ceremony will be restricted to a select group of religious figures and dignitaries, large screens will be erected in different parts of Ayodhya to allow everyone to witness the historic event. For many Hindus, the Ram Mandir holds immense religious and cultural significance. Its construction on the disputed site in Ayodhya was a source of decades-long tension and legal battles. The Supreme Court's 2019 verdict in favor of the temple construction paved the way for this historic consecration ceremony.