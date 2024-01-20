Ayodhya Ram Temple: New Delhi, Hindu Groups Demands to Rename Babar Road as Ayodhya Marg

As the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya nears, Hindu groups have renewed their demands to rename streets named after Mughal rulers. On Saturday, Hindu Sena members pasted posters reading "Ayodhya Marg" over the sign for Babar Road in New Delhi. The group has previously called for the renaming of other streets named after Mughal rulers, including Akbar Road, Shah Jahan Road, and Aurangzeb Road.

The renaming of streets named after Mughal rulers is a controversial issue in India. Some people argue that the names are a reminder of a period of Muslim rule that was often oppressive to Hindus. Others argue that the names are part of India's history and should be preserved. The Ram temple in Ayodhya is a symbol of Hindu pride and religious identity. The temple was built on the site of a demolished 16th century mosque that was built by Mughal emperor Babur. The construction of the temple was a long and contentious process that was finally resolved by the Supreme Court of India in 2019.

The consecration of the Ram temple is scheduled to take place on January 22. The event is expected to draw millions of Hindu pilgrims from around the world.