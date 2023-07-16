Ayodhya to have 25 Ram Stambhs on 17 km road to Ram temple

Ayodhya (UP), July 16 The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) will set up 25 Ram Stambh (pillars) across 17-km long arterial road between Sahadatganj and Lata Mangeshkar Chowk at Nayaghat, ahead of the completion of Ram temple next year."The pillars will have intricate carved designs that are seen on the walls of popular temples across the country. These sculptures will act as landmarks which would capture the essence of the city's rich heritage, cultural, spiritual and historical legacy," said Vishal Singh, vice chairman of the ADA on Sunday.

The authority has selected Ram Path (13 km) and Dharam Path (4 km) for the makeover as it is going to be the main road which will connect the Lucknow-Ayodhya national highway to the Ram temple, once it is ready.

The pillars will be 20 ft high and have a circumference of 5 ft. A budget of Rs 2.10 crore has been set aside for this. The design elements have been finalised by the authority and an agency which has the expertise to undertake such projects is being identified, Singh said.

To be made with fibre panel, reinforcement of the pillars will be done with stainless steel.

A 10-mm glass light on the top will be placed to illuminate the feature. The top of the pillars will also have a chakra designed to replicate the energy of the Sun.

