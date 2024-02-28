Ayodhya To Have Its Own Beach Soon

Ayodhya, Feb 28 One of the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya will be developed as a beach, popularly known as 'chowpatty', an official said.

The Uttar Pradesh Housing Department has given its consent to the proposal of the local development authority to set up a chowpatty at Ram Ki Paidi.

The Ayodhya Development authority (ADA) has started its homework to provide a variety of food items that are made in a hygienic manner.

"The idea is to create multiple temporary structures, zones for housing food carts and covered spots under canopies or pergolas at Ram Ki Paidi," said a senior officer from the authority.

A tender has been floated to begin work at the site and the selected agency would be given six months to complete the civil works, after which space would be given out to food vendors.

A budget of close to Rs 4.66 crore has been set aside to give shape to the project.

Besides, building the basic structure, electrification, sanitation, firefighting, water supply, horticulture, parking zone and paved entry route will have to be created by the contractor.

A seating capacity for a minimum of 50 individuals would also have to be provided at the site.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor