Ayodhya to resonate with sound of 1,111 conch shells

Ayodhya, Jan 11 Ayodhya will resonate with the sound of 1,111 conch shells during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

According to the information provided by the culture department of Uttar Pradesh, conch shells in such huge numbers have never been blown simultaneously in any event.

There are plans to blow the conch shells at 12.20 p.m. as soon as the ceremony begins, and it will continue till the end of the mahurat. The sound of conch shells will be heard far off.

“As per Ramayana, the birth of Sri Ram was celebrated in a grand way. Everyone expressed happiness by blowing conch shells. We, too, will try to create the same atmosphere during ‘Pran Pratishtha’,” the officials said, adding that in the main event, there is a plan to express happiness by blowing conch shells together so that the happiness of Treta yug appears alive.

Meanwhile, ahead of the January 22 Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple, 21,000 priests will perform a grand yagna from January 14 to January 25.

