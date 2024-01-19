'Ayodhya Transformation' to be included in LU's MBA course

Lucknow, Jan 19 The Lucknow University (LU) will be introducing a topic on 'Transformation of Ayodhya' in its two-year MBA programme from the academic session 2024-25.

According to official sources, the paper will be introduced in the fourth semester and will be a four-credit course on “innovation and design thinking”.

Students will get an opportunity to study the real-time transformation of Ayodhya in terms of management at various functional levels.

Vice-chancellor Prof. Alok Kumar Rai said: “We are introducing Transformation of Ayodhya as a paper that will focus on the shift in the entire ecosystem through changes in different spheres of Ayodhya -- from an ancient city to a sprawling modern pilgrimage centre.”

He said this was an opportunity to develop a better understanding of the processes involved in its design and outcome.

Rai, who is also a management faculty at Banaras Hindu University, said: “This endeavour is a chance for students to witness the transformation and imbibe it through experiential learning. The dreams envisioned and realised in the making of Ayodhya, not only travel from a glorious past of spirituality, culture, tradition, and heritage but also connect to the modern world of global influence, divinity, and faith.”

