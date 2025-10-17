Ayodhya: Yogi government aims for unprecedented scale in Deepotsav-2025

Ayodhya, Oct 17 Ayodhya is all set to host the most magnificent edition of Deepotsav 2025, a celebration poised to become a defining chapter in India’s cultural and spiritual calendar.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the preparations are in full swing to make this year’s festival not only grander than ever before but also a symbol of devotion, heritage, and national unity.

The spiritual capital of India, Ayodhya, will soon be illuminated with millions of earthen lamps, creating a divine spectacle along the banks of the sacred Saryu River. The event is being coordinated with strong support from local administration, cultural organisations, and most notably, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, which has taken a leading role in organising the Deepotsav.

Thousands of volunteers and students, under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Colonel Dr Bijendra Singh, have been working tirelessly at the Ram Ki Pauri ghats to prepare for the event. On the second day of large-scale preparations, volunteers on Friday arrived in reserved buses from the university campus to assist in placing the lamps across all 56 ghats.

Prof. Anup Kumar, who is coordinating transportation, shared that volunteers gathered enthusiastically from early morning, filling the campus with energy and devotion. Volunteers were divided into groups and deployed systematically to ensure a well-coordinated setup of the deep arrangements.

Dr Bijendra Singh remarked, “Deepotsav is not merely an event; it is a public celebration of the values and ideals of Lord Shri Ram. Every volunteer is contributing with full dedication, treating this as Ramkarya—a service to Lord Ram.”

According to university sources, over 60 pc of the lamps have already been placed. Many ghats have already completed their targets, and the remaining work is progressing rapidly under the supervision of ghat in-charges and coordinators.

As chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echo across the riverbanks and millions of lamps light up the sacred city, Ayodhya is preparing to fulfil Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a historic and divine celebration.

This year, the Deepotsav is not only about illuminating the city but also about elevating Ayodhya's spiritual and cultural identity to new heights. A grand aarti of the Saryu River is also set to take place, expected to break previous records and leave an indelible mark on the minds of devotees.

In the previous edition, 1,151 participants performed the Saryu aarti together, earning a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. This year, organisers aim to double that scale. The event will showcase Ayodhya’s spiritual strength and collective devotion on a national and global platform.

The aarti is being organised by the district administration and municipal corporation, with the Vasistha Foundation handling key logistical responsibilities. Scheduled for October 19 at 5 PM, the aarti venue has been divided into 11 zones, extending from Naya Ghat to Lakshman Ghat, with space for 200 participants per zone.

Mayor Mahant Girishpati Tripathi has been personally overseeing arrangements to ensure the event runs smoothly. He confirmed that every effort is being made to make this Deepotsav inclusive, reflective of Ayodhya’s traditions and aligned with the cultural vision of the Yogi government.

On October 17 at 3 PM, a Deepdaan ceremony was held as part of the pre-event activities. Participants also underwent aarti rehearsals to synchronise Vedic chants, lamp lighting, and group formations—ensuring that the event proceeds with discipline and grace.

