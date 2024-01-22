Ayodhya's Grand Mosque Construction to Begin in May: Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Reveals Plans

Ram Mandir was inaugurated by PM Modi on 22nd January and now Indo-islamic cultural foundation has revealed the date for the construction of grand mosque in Ayodhya. As per the reports the construction of Ayodhya, Mosque will begin from May this year and it will take three to four years to complete. Haji Arfat Shaikh, who heads the development committee for the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) overseeing the mosque project, shared that they're planning to set up a crowd-funding website to raise funds for the mosque.

The mosque will be named "Masjid Muhammed bin Abdullah", after Prophet Muhammad. "Our goal has been to put an end to enmity and to convert hatred among people into love for each other...regardless of whether you accept the Supreme Court judgment," Shaikh said.

"All this fighting will stop if we instill good values in our children and in people," he added. In 2019, the Supreme Court of India declared the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 as unlawful. However, it ruled that there was a non-Islamic structure beneath the Babri Mosque. The ruling stated that a temple would be built on the disputed land and a parcel of land would be provided to the Muslim side for the construction of a mosque. Zufar Ahmad Faruqi, the president of the IICF, stated that the organization has not sought funds from anyone.

"We hadn't approached anyone... there was no public movement for it (funds)," he said. Athar Hussain, the secretary of the IICF, mentioned that the mosque's construction has been delayed due to the addition of more traditional elements to the design.

Hundreds of celebrities, including actors and cricketers, are in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony. The temple will be open for the general public for darshan on Tuesday.