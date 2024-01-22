Ayodhya's Ram Temple Glows in Stunning Laser and Light Show After 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony, Watch Video

After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the grand Ram temple was adorned with a spectacular laser and light show, creating a mesmerizing depiction of Lord Ram. A video shared by news agency ANI captured the radiant illumination of the temple, showcasing the beauty and grandeur of the historic moment.

#WATCH | Laser and light show depicting Lord Ram at the Ayodhya Ram Temple after 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla. pic.twitter.com/01sy4mM8uH — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Uttar Pradesh government, renowned for its iconic 'Deepotsav' during Diwali, celebrated the occasion by illuminating Ayodhya with traditional diyas (earthen lamps). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath graced the event, witnessing the radiant glow of the Ram temple as part of the mega celebration.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at Ayodhya Ram temple as it is illuminated to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla pic.twitter.com/TUUY4sLsNQ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Following the Pran Pratishtha, a 'Sandhya Aarti' took place at Saryu Ghat, further enriching the spiritual atmosphere in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: 'Deepotsav' underway at Saryu Ghat after Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' pic.twitter.com/NtiQEEjbrD — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the consecration ceremony, had urged the public to participate in the celebration by lighting diyas. This call echoed the symbolic gesture of illuminating homes to mark significant events. PM Modi also encouraged ministers to join the celebrations by lighting diyas at their residences and supporting the underprivileged, fostering a spirit of unity and solidarity.

#WATCH | Ayodhya Ram Temple illuminated beautifully after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony pic.twitter.com/UrMFdEQUgQ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Earlier in the day, PM Modi presided over the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Accompanied by a group of priests performing the rituals, CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and various dignitaries attended the ceremony. Addressing the gathering after leading the Pran Pratishtha, PM Modi expressed, "Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries. After the patience that we showed for centuries and the sacrifices we made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived," marking a historic and joyous moment for the nation.