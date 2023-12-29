Ayodhya's 'tent cities' are an experience in luxury

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 29 In anticipation of the rising influx of global tourists ahead of the consecration programme for Lord Ram on January 22, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) is actively working on the creation of a modern 'tent city'.

These tent cities of ADA offer luxury and semi-luxury suites designed for double occupancy, providing devotees with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the harmonious blend of mythological and modern Ayodhya amidst the serenity of nature.

Tent cities are becoming an arrangement for thousands of devotees to stay in 'new-grand Ayodhya'

The time for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol at the grand Ram Temple is gradually approaching. There is a possibility that lakhs of devotees from all over the country and the world will flock to Ayodhya for the occasion.

In view of this, tent cities have been developed at various places by Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust and Ayodhya Development Authority.

A tent city is being established on 20-acre land at Majha Guptar Ghat to accommodate thousands of devotees. Another tent city is being set up near Brahma Kund with 35 tents. Additionally, a tent city with 30 tents is being established at Ram Katha Park.

Furthermore, a 25-acre tent city is being established at Bag Bijaisi by the Tirth Kshetra Trust, providing accommodation for thousands of people.

In addition to these, tent cities are also being set up in Karsewakpuram and Sri Maniram Das Chavni for the convenience of devotees.

In these tent cities that give the feel of ‘Heritage Cottage Stay’, devotees will get to taste all the flavours of the country, but the most distinctive ones will be the Awadhi and Banarasi flavours.

ADA has developed the tent city established in Brahma Kund and Ram Katha Park through private partnership. The tent city at Brahma Kund has been operational since December 1. Devotees staying here will be served millet dishes, makki ki roti, sarson ka saag, and seasonal vegetables.

Additionally, a variety of local dishes, including Bajra Roti, Matar Ka Nimona, Bati-Chokha, Moong Khichdi and other recipes will also be served. Health-conscious people will also get the facility of detox water.

Wooden deck-based tents will have luxurious interiors and other amenities.

People staying in the wooden deck-based tents will have all facilities, including comfortable chairs, sofas, dining lounges, personal vaults, room heaters, air conditioning, high-speed internet, and luxurious interiors.

Here, people will also have the convenience of a bonfire, an open-air theatre for cultural events, and a souvenir shop. These tents are durability-based and can be operated for up to 10 years after installation.

