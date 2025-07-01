Ayurveda has no expiry date: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, July 1 President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University in Gorakhpur, hailing the institution as a modern centre rooted in India’s ancient health wisdom and spiritual legacy and termed India's centuries-old Ayurveda "a scientific system of meaningful and long-lasting health.”

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said, “This university, associated with the revered Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, is not only a symbol of India's spiritual strength but also a milestone in the advancement of traditional healthcare systems."

Emphasising the importance of holistic health approaches like Ayurveda, Yoga, Siddha, and Naturopathy, the President called them “scientific systems of meaningful and long-lasting health.”

"In our ancient lifestyle based on Ayurveda, a lot of attention was given to the daily routine, night and seasonal routine. Balanced diet, behaviour and thoughts were given importance. Here, health is considered to be the best foundation of Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha", the President said.

Highlighting the importance of medicinal plants and herbs, the President emphasised, "Ayurveda is connected to our earth. In our fields, in our forests, there is still a treasure of medicinal plants and herbs. The medicines based on these do not have any expiry date. This proves the amazing scientific nature of the Ayurveda medicine system."

She noted that the university, Uttar Pradesh’s first dedicated AYUSH university, will strengthen medical education across more than 100 affiliated colleges, offering training from undergraduate to doctoral levels. She also appreciated the government’s focus on research and global standardisation of Indian traditional medicine.

The President lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his vision and efforts in establishing the university.

She also acknowledged the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who serves as Chancellor of all state universities.

“India’s AYUSH systems represent a holistic and sustainable model of healthcare,” President Murmu said, urging greater adoption and international recognition of these practices under the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — the world is one family.

The inauguration marks a significant step in reviving India’s ancient health systems and integrating them with modern research and education.

