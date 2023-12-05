Ayurveda’s role in Covid needs to be written in history: Experts

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 5 Experts, at Kerala Global Ayerveda Festival, on Tuesday said that the Ayerveda’s role during the times of Coivd must be written in history because of role and contribution of Ayurveda researchers and practitioners, who tirelessly and fearlessly provided services during the testing times.

The experts were speaking on the fifth and last day of the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023) titled ‘Experience & Research during Pandemic’.

Dr Sanjeev Rastogi, HoD Dept of Kayachikitsa State Ayurvedic College and Hospital Lucknow, said that the Covid reinforced the relevance of Ayurveda.

“They emerged as saviours during the second wave of Covid when the mortality rate was exceptionally high and conventional healthcare system was unable to provide adequate care to all,” Dr Rastogi said.

He said that a case of severe Covid with all predictors suggestive of a bad prognosis was treated well with the intervention of Ayurveda.

“The complete recovery was possible in 19 days for a patient who was in the ICU for 14 days,” Dr Rastogi said.

Citing another case, he said that a family comprising four adults tested positive during the second wave of the pandemic and they were treated well at home through Ayurveda despite the observed fall in oxygen level.

Dr. Pooja Sabharwal, Assistant Professor Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan New Delhi, said that Ayurveda has various evidences for the management of communicable diseases and it is a partial truth that communicable diseases can only be managed by modern science.

She said that Ayurveda is a rich science with potential antiviral drugs, which can arrest the viral disease, but it is equally important to understand the mechanism in purview of contemporary science.

Dr. Rajmohan V, Professor, Govt. Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, said an integrated approach to public health delivery where Ayurveda or traditional medicine systems services can be provided to the public with the collaboration of the local self-government is a better alternative in a pandemic scenario.

