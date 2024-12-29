Ayush Ministry committed to advancing Ayurveda as universal health solution: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 29 The Ministry of Ayush remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing Ayurveda as a universal health solution and strengthening its global presence, Minister of State for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said on Sunday.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the growing global resonance of Ayurveda in the 117th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Jadhav said the ministry has been spearheading initiatives that have significantly expanded Ayurveda’s footprint worldwide.

“The Ayush Ministry has signed 24 country-level and 48 institute-level MoUs, fostering collaborative research and education. Additionally, 15 academic chairs have been established globally to promote Ayurveda education and research. Ayush Information Cells operate in 39 locations across 35 countries, serving as knowledge hubs,” the minister informed.

Other milestones include the Donor Agreement with WHO, the MoU on Medicinal Plants Cooperation with Vietnam, and the landmark agreement on Ayurveda with Malaysia and Mauritius.

These partnerships advance India’s vision of holistic health for all.

“The establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar and the inclusion of traditional medicine in ICD-11 by WHO this year mark a significant stride in global recognition of Ayurveda,” said the minister.

Initiatives like the ‘Ayush Visa’ are facilitating medical tourism, making India a preferred destination for holistic healing.

The success of the 9th Ayurveda Day, celebrated on October 29 this year, across 150 countries, further demonstrates Ayurveda’s growing global acceptance.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi remarked, “There is a country in South America called Paraguay. The number of Indians living there would not be more than one thousand. A wonderful effort is being done in Paraguay. At the Indian Embassy in Paraguay, Erica Huber offers Ayurveda Consultation. A large number of local people are reaching out to her to get Ayurveda-based advice.”

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said the vision of PM Modi has been pivotal in building the global acceptance of Ayush.

“The network of international collaborations through Ayush institutions is continuously expanding and highlights India’s leadership in traditional medicine and its relevance in global healthcare.,” he noted.

