Ayush Ministry makes nutritious Ayush Aahaar available at its canteen

Promoting nutritional diet and healthy living, the Ministry of Ayush made a new beginning on Monday by making Ayush Aahaar available at its canteen at Ayush Bhawan.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, started as a pilot project, the Ayush Aahaar includes vegetable poha, bhaj vada, gajar ka halwa, and kokum drink. Officials said that all the dishes are very popular among the masses and have high nutritional value.

Speaking at the launch, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that the Ayush diet made available in the canteen is beneficial for health and easily digestible. Kotecha said the ministry in 2021 collaborated with various states and did some commendable work under the National Ayush Mission.

"Our focus this year will be on Education, Research, Manufacturing, Public Health, and Governance. We are also working on a single-window system," he said.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed their plan of action to promote the Ayush lifestyle in the year 2022. On this occasion, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Pramod Kumar Pathak, said that those buying the Ayush Aahaar will be given a feedback form to fill. Based on the responses, the new diet will be regularised in the canteen.

Among other officials present in the program were Ayush joint secretaries Kavita Garg and D Senthil Pandian.

