Ayush Suraksha Portal a vigilant watchtower against misinformation: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, May 30 In a landmark step toward strengthening consumer protection and regulatory oversight in the field of traditional medicine, the Ministry of Ayush on Friday launched the Ayush Suraksha Portal, which will serve as a vigilant watchtower against misinformation.

The portal, launched by Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush at the Ayush Bhawan, New Delhi, marks a significant moment to address issues of misleading ads and adverse drug reactions.

“With the launch of the Ayush Suraksha Portal, we are empowering citizens and professionals alike to become active participants in safeguarding the integrity of Ayush systems. This platform will serve as a vigilant watchtower against misleading advertisements and ensure that only safe and credible products reach the people,” Jadhav said.

The Ayush Suraksha Portal represents a significant advancement in pharmacovigilance and regulatory convergence within the Ayush ecosystem.

It will aid the Ayush Ministry with a centralised and accessible dashboard of reported cases, enabling real-time tracking, swift regulatory action, and detailed data analysis.

The portal, developed with the technical support of the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and aligned with the National Pharmacovigilance Programme, allows consumers, healthcare professionals, and regulatory authorities to report and monitor misleading advertisements and adverse drug reactions through a seamless digital process.

The Ayush Suraksha Portal has been developed in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order dated July 30, 2024, in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 645/2022, wherein the Court emphasised the need for a centralised dashboard for monitoring and publishing data related to misleading advertisements and adverse drug reactions.

The Court directed the government to ensure that such a system is established to allow State Licensing Authorities to report complaints, share inter-state referrals, and update the status of actions taken.

The Ministry noted that it has met the directive well before the Court’s deadline of June 2025.

The system also integrates multiple authorities, including the Ayush vertical under CDSCO, MoI&B, CCPA, NCISM, NCH, PCI, FSSAI, and State Licensing Authorities, ensuring coordinated response and enforcement.

