Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in Gujarat's Narmada district shine with impressive NQAS certificates

Narmada, Feb 6 In an impressive achievement, the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in Gujarat’s Narmada district have earned a total of 2 national-level and 37 state-level National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certificates in just 10 months, underscoring the district’s growing commitment to providing top-notch healthcare services.

Between April and November 2024, health facilities in Navpara and Sundarpura villages of Nandod taluka underwent thorough assessments by Delhi-based teams. These two Ayushman Arogya Mandir sub-centres, under the Sisodra and Jasalpur Primary Health Centres, met the stringent criteria set by the National Quality Assurance Programme (NQAP), which evaluates healthcare institutions based on a variety of quality indicators.

The process involved an exhaustive review by national-level officials, focusing on infrastructure, cleanliness, medical services, and the overall quality of healthcare provided. Only institutions that meet these high standards are awarded the prestigious NQAS certification. This rigorous evaluation ensures that the healthcare centres deliver not only basic medical treatment but also a high standard of patient care, making these facilities standout examples of quality in healthcare provision.

Narmada District Health Officer Janak Madhak, speaking to IANS about the significance of this recognition, said: "The Ayushman Bharat Arogya Mandirs in Sundarpura and Navpara have received national-level certification due to the high quality of their services. Under this programme, we provide twelve types of essential healthcare services, ranging from child care to elderly support, ensuring that our citizens receive comprehensive and quality care.”

The Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative offers a broad range of healthcare services, including free medical check-ups, medicines, and health education. It has become a vital resource for the community, with each facility catering to multiple villages. For instance, the Sundarpura centre serves four villages and provides free consultations, medicines (with 195 different types available), and daily Yoga sessions aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being.

Dr Devesh Bhardwaj, a doctor at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Sundarpura, highlighted the centre’s impact. "We have received the NQAS certificate for seven of our services, and it’s been a rewarding experience. We’re not just offering medical care; we’re also promoting wellness through Yoga and health education," he said.

