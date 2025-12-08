Ayushman Bharat: A lifesaving support system for poor families in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari

Dhamtari, Dec 8 In Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has proven to be nothing less than a blessing for the poor and common people.

With the cost of treatment in private hospitals rising rapidly, it has become increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens to afford quality healthcare.

In such a situation, the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme has provided major relief in the field of health services.

Under this scheme, beneficiaries receive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh through the Ayushman card, directly benefiting families in need.

The scheme is being effectively implemented in Dhamtari district as well, and a large number of people are availing its benefits and saving their lives.

Local Ayushman cardholders told IANS that earlier, even thinking about treatment for a serious illness in private hospitals caused anxiety. Many times, the lack of timely treatment worsened patients’ conditions, and in some cases, even resulted in loss of life.

Poor families often had to spend their entire savings when admitted to private hospitals. However, the Ayushman Bharat scheme, launched on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greatly reduced these challenges, enabling people to receive treatment without financial stress.

Ayushman cardholder Dhalvendra Sahu told IANS that now he receives free treatment for any illness through his Ayushman card. This has brought great relief to poor and lower-income families.

He said that Prime Minister Modi understood the health-related problems of the poor and launched this ambitious scheme, which has given a new life to millions.

Sahu expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for the benefits received under this scheme.

Similarly, beneficiary Khemraj Sahu shared his experience, saying that he was seriously injured in a road accident some time ago.

At that time, he did not have the financial means for treatment in a major hospital. Later, he learned about the Ayushman card and immediately applied for one. With the card, he received complete and quality treatment in a good hospital. Today, he is fully healthy.

Khemraj said that without the Ayushman scheme, receiving proper treatment would not have been possible.

Expressing gratitude towards the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, he said this scheme saved his life.

--IANS

