Ayushman Bharat proving to be boon for people in Gujarat's Kheda

Kheda, Dec 22 The Ayushman Bharat PM-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) has emerged as a lifeline for the economically disadvantaged, offering free healthcare to millions across India. Launched by the government in 2018, the scheme has brought substantial relief to those unable to afford costly treatments.

Under this ambitious initiative, families are entitled to health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually, and can receive treatment at any registered hospital in the country. This includes both serious and non-serious medical conditions, ensuring a wide range of healthcare needs are addressed without any financial burden.

One such success story comes from Kapadwanj in Gujarat's Kheda district.

Amar Bhai Solanki, the head of a household, was diagnosed with stones in both kidneys. The cost of private treatment was unaffordable for his family, with the surgery for one kidney alone priced at nearly Rs 1 lakh. However, with the help of the Ayushman Bharat card, Solanki and his family sought treatment at IK DRC in Ahmedabad. His first surgery was successful, and the second is scheduled soon. The family is overjoyed with the progress and grateful for the support provided by the scheme.

Talking to IANS, family member Bharat Singh Solanki said, "Accessing treatment in private hospitals was extremely challenging due to the high costs. However, with the Ayushman Bharat card, things have become much easier for people like us. We are now receiving top-quality medical care. I would like to thank the PM Modi government for this initiative."

The AB PM-JAY, which currently covers 12 crore families, has been a significant welfare initiative of the Modi government. The scope of the scheme has steadily expanded, now including senior citizens above 70 years, regardless of income. In addition, healthcare benefits are also available to over 37 lakh ASHAs and their families. This expansion ensures that the most vulnerable sections of society continue to benefit from quality healthcare, marking the scheme as a milestone in India’s healthcare system.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor