Ayushman Bharat substantially improved access to cancer care, says Chennai doctor

New Delhi, Feb 4 As World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 to raise awareness about the deadly disease, the Ayushman Bharat scheme continues to be a beacon of hope for many patients in India. Dr. Chezhian Subash, a renowned hematologic oncologist and hematologist from Chennai, emphasised the positive impact of the Ayushman Bharat scheme on cancer care and treatment.

He said, "With this scheme, there has been a substantial improvement in accessing cancer care. Previously, many patients had to abandon their treatment or face significant delays, compromising the effectiveness of their treatment.

"Now, countless patients are benefiting from timely and affordable care. I truly appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in bringing affordable and quality healthcare, particularly to cancer patients who are among the most vulnerable in society."

Dr. Subash also pointed out the challenges patients faced before the scheme's implementation. "For many years, I have seen patients travelling long distances, facing time delays, and dealing with significant financial barriers, which prevented them from accessing proper cancer treatment. This scheme is benefitting many by providing them with access to timely cancer treatment."

The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually for medical treatment, including cancer care.

Since its launch in 2018, Ayushman Bharat has expanded across the country, covering over 10 crore households, benefiting approximately 50 crore Indians.

This initiative has been especially transformative for cancer patients who can now access treatment at empaneled public and private hospitals without the concern of unaffordable medical expenses.

Through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government continues to ensure that healthcare, including cancer treatment, remains within reach for those who need it most.

