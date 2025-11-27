Ayyappa devotees protest denial of 'Deeksha' permission to Hyderabad cop

Hyderabad, Nov 27 Denial of permission to a Sub-Inspector of Police in Hyderabad to follow certain Ayyappa Deeksha practices while on duty sparked a protest by devotees here on Thursday.

Protesting against the memo issued to the SI by the South East Zone Police, the devotees and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest in front of the office of the Director General of Police (DGP).

Tension prevailed in the high-security area as the protesters, with saffron scarves on their black dresses, tried to barge into the premises.

Police personnel swung into action to stop the protesters, who were raising slogans against the government and the police. The protestors were bundled into police vehicles and were whisked away.

A similar protest was held at the office of the South East Zone DCP. Holding saffron flags, the protestors demanded that the police revoke the denial of permission to the SI.

A row has erupted after an internal memo issued to the SI denying permission to follow Ayyappa Deeksha practices while on duty became public on Wednesday.

The memo, citing earlier instructions, refused permission to the SI to grow hair and beard, wear black civil dress, or remain barefoot as part of the ritual during the 40-day 'Ayyappa Deeksha'.

S. Krishnakanth, who is posted as SI at the Kanchanbagh police station under the Hyderabad commissionerate limits, had sought certain exemptions to undertake the Ayyappa Deeksha.

Many devotees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh undertake the Deeksha, observing strict rules such as eating only restricted vegetarian food and practising celibacy.

They appear only in black robes, don't shave or wear footwear during the course that culminates with a pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala in Kerala.

The order dated November 20 made it clear that no police personnel can adopt religious attire or practices during duty hours. It is advised that those wishing to observe Deeksha should apply for leave.

"If any police personnel are desirous to observe 'Deeskha', they can apply for leave to do so," reads the memo.

Political leaders and Hindu organisations reacted strongly to the memo, calling it discriminatory.

The Telangana BJP strongly condemned the memo. The party asked if the Telangana Police Department was now functioning under the "diktats" of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). It demanded that Hyderabad Police immediately revoke the order.

Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao termed the order "anti-Hindu" and "discriminatory", arguing that the government should not interfere with personal religious observances of police personnel.

"It is outrageous that only a policeman who took Ayyappa Deeksha is being given a memo by police high officials. To please the AIMIM leaders, the Congress government has been adopting an anti-Hindu stance from the beginning. The entire people of Telangana need to fight against this," said Ganesha Kunde, state president of BJYM.

VHP national spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar posted on X, condemning the memo as "anti-Hindu", asserting that Hindu beliefs and religious sentiments must be respected

The BJP and VHP leaders also referred to the permission given to Muslim government employees to leave offices early during the fasting month of Ramzan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor