Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is about celebrating all that every Indian should be proud of: Meenakashi Lekhi

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is about celebrating everything which is good in India.

Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Lekhi launched the 75-day countdown to the 75th year of Independence today in New Delhi.

The program was held at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi on Wednesday. On the occasion, Secretary Ministry of Culture, Govind Mohan, Secretary NDMC, Isha Khosla and all senior officials of Ministry of Culture, and New Delhi Municipal Council attended the function along with the general public.

On the occasion, Lekhi said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is about celebrating everything which is good in India, everything which every Indian should be proud of and everything which shows unity in diversity of India.

She also said that when India completes 75 years of independence, freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for independence and also those who contributed to keep India independent should be seen as a guiding light for all of us.

She also added that there is a need to live for the country and work for its development.

Renowned singer Sukriti Mathur performed patriotic songs.

A huge screen is set up in the central park facing the Palika Bazaar that has a footfall of thousands every day that will play the countdown for 75 days from June 1, 2022 to August 15, 2022. The screen will also play stories of unsung heroes of our country to inculcate a sense of pride for our culture and country and bring together people in an attempt towards Janbhagidari as invoked by PM Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi had earlier launched a 75-week countdown to the 75th year of Independence on March 12, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

