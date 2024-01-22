Azam’s son faces another FIR for sale of river land

Rampur (UP), Jan 22 Former Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan’s son, Abdullah Azam, is facing more legal trouble as an FIR has been lodged against him for allegedly engaging in illicit sale of the Kosi River land in Rampur.

Following orders from the Enforcement Directorate, a probe into the properties owned by Azam and his family is underway.

Rampur District Magistrate, Ravindra Kumar initiated a probe into residential plotting carried out by Abdullah and his associates in Benzirpura Ghatampur Village.

Lekhpal Sanjay Kumar discovered the land was originally registered as ‘river land’ and falls within the flood plain zone.

According to the Allahabad High Court directives, residential plots are prohibited in such areas.

