'B-team of the BJP': OP Rajbhar taunts SP chief ahead of his participation in LoP Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Lucknow, Aug 29 With Akhilesh Yadav soon to join Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar as part of the Opposition's protest over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday lashed out, calling the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief the 'B-team of the BJP.'

Speaking to IANS, Rajbhar said, “Akhilesh Yadav himself once called Congress a deceitful party. He said they cannot be trusted and that they are the B-team of the BJP. But now, the same Akhilesh is walking alongside the Congress. So tell me, what does that make him?”

Rajbhar added, “Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, who used to strongly criticise the Congress for betraying regional allies, are now singing in harmony. The irony is that these three — Congress, RJD, and Samajwadi Party — are indirectly helping the NDA win by confusing voters with their contradictory statements. Their reckless rhetoric is pushing people away. This so-called ‘yatra’ is nothing more than a route to restore the NDA government in Bihar.”

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is being positioned by the Congress as a democratic pushback against what they fear are irregularities in the voter list revision exercise by the Election Commission in Bihar. But Rajbhar claims it is a politically calculated move designed to benefit the ruling coalition.

He also reacted to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement urging all citizens to have three children for the sake of the country's future.

Rajbhar said, “That’s his personal opinion. We live in a free country. The government is doing its work, and we are fulfilling our responsibilities. Everyone is entitled to their views, but no one can dictate personal choices in an independent India.”

On Thursday, during a speech in Delhi, Bhagwat had emphasised that Islam is and will remain an integral part of India, stating, “From the day Islam came to India, it has stayed and will stay. Those who believe otherwise are not guided by Hindu thought. Hindu philosophy doesn’t promote exclusion. Only with mutual trust can conflict be resolved. First, we must accept that we are one.”

