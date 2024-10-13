Baba Siddique's murder in Mumbai leaves political fraternity shocked & grieved; Ajit Pawar assures strict action

Mumbai, Oct 13 Ruling and opposition parties in Maharashtra on Saturday condoled the death of former Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique.

NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "The incident of firing on NCP leader, former Minister, and my colleague Baba Siddique who has been in the Legislature for a long time is very unfortunate, condemnable and painful. I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost my good colleague and friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. I offer my heartfelt tributes to Baba Siddique."

"The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the attackers. The mastermind behind the attack will also be nabbed. With the demise of Baba Siddique, we have lost a good leader who fought for the minority brothers and strived for pan-religious harmony. His death is a big loss for the NCP. I share in the grief of Zeeshan Siddique, the Siddique family, and their workers," said Pawar.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday that he has already directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to maintain law and thwart any attempt to revive the gang war in the city.

"I spoke to the Lilavati Hospital doctors and the Mumbai Police Commissioner. I have asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner to take every measure for maintaining law and order. So far two accused have been nabbed, one is from Uttar Pradesh, and another is from Haryana. The police are looking for the third," he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, has accused the MahaYuti government of shielding the criminals.

"It is a serious matter that the government spares the criminals, firing on such a big leader should be investigated. A big leader in the state is shot like this. We keep saying that Maharashtra has become Uttar Pradesh. Mumbai was peaceful but recently these incidents have increased in Mumbai. Because there is no fear of the police in Mumbai," he added.

"The incident of shooting and killing of former State Minister and MLA Baba Siddiqui despite Y-security provided by the state government is shocking and tragic. Baba Siddique has worked as a Minister of State. We have worked together for the party as colleagues when we were in the Congress Party. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddique. Prayers for strength to his family in this difficult time," said Wadettiwar.

Incidentally, Baba Siddique had accompanied Ajit Pawar on Friday evening when leading actor Sayani Shinde joined the party.

Ajit Pawar and the State NCP Chief Sunil Tatkare are expected to reach the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Minister of Cooperation Dilip Walse-Patil said, "I heard the news of the death of my friend and senior NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique. This news is very sad and shocking. Heartfelt tribute to him. We are with the Siddique family in these difficult times. Also, may the Siddique family get the strength to recover from this tragic incident."

Former Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader, Anil Deshmukh, has slammed the MahaYuti government, saying the state's law and order has completely collapsed.

"Despite Baba Siddique having Y-security cover, he was shot dead. What is the fate of common people?" he asked.

Minister of Women and Child Welfare Aditi Tatkare said, "The news of the death of senior leader of NCP and former minister Baba Siddique is very shocking. May his family and workers get the strength to bear the suffering and may his soul rest in peace in this difficult time. Emotional tribute!"

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sushma Andhare also lashed out at the MahaYuti government after Siddique's death, saying that the Home Department has failed miserably to maintain law and order.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor