Baba Siddique's murder leaves political fraternity shocked; Ajit Pawar assures strict action

Mumbai, Oct 13 Ruling and opposition parties in Maharashtra on Saturday condoled the death of former Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique.

NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "The incident of firing on NCP leader, former Minister, and my colleague Baba Siddique who has been in the Legislature for a long time is very unfortunate, condemnable and painful. I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost my good colleague and friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. I offer my heartfelt tributes to Baba Siddique."

"The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the attackers. The mastermind behind the attack will also be nabbed. With the demise of Baba Siddique, we have lost a good leader who fought for the minority brothers and strived for pan-religious harmony. His death is a big loss for the NCP. I share in the grief of Zeeshan Siddique, the Siddique family, and their workers," said Pawar.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday that he has already directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to maintain law and thwart any attempt to revive the gang war in the city.

"I spoke to the Lilavati Hospital doctors and the Mumbai Police Commissioner. I have asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner to take every measure for maintaining law and order. So far two accused have been nabbed, one is from Uttar Pradesh, and another is from Haryana. The police are looking for the third," he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, has accused the MahaYuti government of shielding the criminals.

"It is a serious matter that the government spares the criminals, firing on such a big leader should be investigated. A big leader in the state is shot like this. We keep saying that Maharashtra has become Uttar Pradesh. Mumbai was peaceful but recently these incidents have increased in Mumbai. Because there is no fear of the police in Mumbai," he added.

"The incident of shooting and killing of former State Minister and MLA Baba Siddiqui despite Y-security provided by the state government is shocking and tragic. Baba Siddique has worked as a Minister of State. We have worked together for the party as colleagues when we were in the Congress Party. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddique. Prayers for strength to his family in this difficult time," said Wadettiwar.

Incidentally, Baba Siddique had accompanied Ajit Pawar on Friday evening when leading actor Sayaji Shinde joined the party.

Ajit Pawar and the State NCP Chief Sunil Tatkare are expected to reach the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

NCP-SP Chief and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar said, "The state's collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern. The shooting of former State Minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is regrettable. If the Home Minister and the rulers are going to push the cart of the state so mildly, it can be an alarm for the common people. There is a need not only to investigate this but also to accept the responsibility and the rulers should step down from their positions. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddique. Condolences to his family."

Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said, "The news of the killing of NCP leader and former State Minister Baba Siddique is very sad and shocking. We had worked together for many years in the Congress party and in the Cabinet. My heartfelt tribute to him. We all share the grief of the Siddiqui family. If a ruling party leader is killed in a city like Mumbai with Y-security, is there anything called law and order left in the state? Such a serious question has arisen. Mumbai is no longer a safe city due to the murders of Shiv Sena leaders Abhishek Ghosalkar and Baba Siddique; it is clear that the police and the Home Department have completely failed to maintain law and order."

Minister of Cooperation Dilip Walse-Patil said, "I heard the news of the death of my friend and senior NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique. This news is very sad and shocking. A heartfelt tribute to him. We are with the Siddique family in these difficult times. Also, may the Siddique family get the strength to recover from this tragic incident."

Former Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader, Anil Deshmukh, has slammed the MahaYuti government, saying the state's law and order has completely collapsed.

"Despite Baba Siddique having Y-security cover, he was shot dead. What is the fate of common people?" he asked.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare said, "The news of the death of senior leader of NCP and former minister Baba Siddique is very shocking. May his family and workers get the strength to bear the suffering and may his soul rest in peace in this difficult time. Emotional tribute!"

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sushma Andhare also lashed out at the MahaYuti government after Siddique's death, saying that the Home Department has failed miserably to maintain law and order.

NCP Working President Praful Patel said, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Ashok Chavan said, "The news of the assassination of my close friend and former minister Baba Siddique is very shocking. We worked together in the Legislature. We were together in the Cabinet. His leadership was connected with the people and universally accepted in all sections of society. I have lost a good and dashing friend in Baba Siddique's untimely demise. I am deeply saddened by his sudden passing. It is with a heavy heart that I pay tribute to him. His son Zeeshan Siddique and his family find strength to bear this suffering."

NCP MP Sunetra Pawar said, "The killing of NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique is shocking, unfortunate, and condemnable. A versatile personality, who led the minority brothers, is lost today. I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on them. I appeal to the police administration to thoroughly investigate this incident and take strict action against the criminals."

State NCP Chief Sunil Tatkare said, "A very sad incident regarding the death of Baba Siddique took place. As an accomplished leader and a beloved colleague, he will forever be remembered for the ideals he set for the party and the public. Baba Siddique was a mentor for many, he inspired many with his approach and dedication. I assure you that appropriate action will be taken by the government to punish the guilty. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said, "Deeply shocked by the tragic loss of Baba Siddiqui, a dear friend from my Youth Congress days. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap condemned the cowardly attack on Baba Siddique demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Unfortunate death of Baba Siddique in firing. Even the former ministers in the party sharing power in the state are not safe today and the Chief Minister and the Home Minister are disdainful while the law and order situation of the state is deteriorating. The Home Minister should immediately resign from his post," he said.

