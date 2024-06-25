Babar Qadri Murder Case: Former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association President Mian Qayoom Arrested

Former J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) president Mian Qayoom was arrested in connection with the 2020 murder of ...

Former J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) president Mian Qayoom was arrested in connection with the 2020 murder of outspoken Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri, news agency PTI report said.

Babar Qadri was shot dead by two people who came as clients to his Srinagar house in September 2020. A special team set up by the Jammu and Kashmir police had filed charges against five suspects in August 2021.
 

