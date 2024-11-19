Babri demolition day: No Assembly proceedings in Bengal on Dec 6

Kolkata, Nov 19 Proceedings for the forthcoming winter session of the West Bengal Assembly will not take place on December 6 this year as the ruling Trinamool Congress has decided to observe Babri Mosque Demolition Day on that day.

As per schedule, the winter session of the state Assembly is scheduled to start on November 25 and to continue till December 10. Sources said that the decision will be formally announced by the Speaker of the house Biman Bandopadhyay after the matter is taken up at the working committee meeting of the assembly.

Although the Babri Mosque Demolition Day is observed every year on December 6 since the Trinamool Congress regime started in West Bengal in 2011 ending the 34-year Left Front rule, never before has the proceedings of the Assembly session been suspended for a day.

Trinamool Congress leaders had remained tight-lipped about the decision to suspend the Assembly proceedings on December 6. The members of BJP’s legislative team too have reserved their comments in the matter till the announcement is made officially.

It is learnt that like every year this time also Trinamool Congress will be organising its convention on Babri Mosque Demolition Day on December 6. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to address that convention.

