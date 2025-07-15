Back to business, CM Vijayan returns from US after medical treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, July 15 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returned here early Tuesday morning from the US, where he was for medical treatment, and was back to business with several pressing issues requiring urgent attention.

Among the issues is the ongoing row between the Governor and the state government over the affairs at the Kerala University.

This was his fourth visit to the famed Mayo Clinic in the US, where he was treated for an undisclosed ailment and is now back after ten days.

The CM's US visit commenced on a sour note early this month when he faced massive criticism following the death of a woman in a building block collapse at the Kottayam Medical College hospital.

CM Vijayan was also criticised for seeking medical treatment in the US and not getting himself treated at any hospital in the state, whose health infrastructure was being lauded by him and his government.

The Congress and the BJP attacked him. The BJP also cited the case of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, who opted to get treated in India even when she was asked to go abroad for her treatment.

The double standards adopted by the CPI(M) have been the most talked-about events in his absence, when their leaders do the exact opposite of what they propagate.

Ailing former Chief Minister V.S.Achuthanandan, for the past more than three weeks, continues to be in a critical condition as he, at 101 years, is battling for life at a leading private hospital in the state.

CM Vijayan left for the US on July 5 and was accompanied by his wife Kamala Vijayan, who has always been with him on all his foreign trips since he became the Chief Minister in 2016.

On his previous visit in 2023 for medical issues, apart from his wife, his daughter Veena Vijayan was also part of the entourage. This time, his daughter did not accompany him. She has been under investigation by the ED and SFIO.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor