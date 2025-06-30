'Backbone of rising India': PM Modi highlights growing strength of steel sector

New Delhi, June 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the growing strength of India’s steel industry that is playing a key role in propelling the country's infrastructure, defence, electric mobility and clean energy sectors.

Referring to Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s post on X about how India’s policy push and innovation are shaping the country’s journey to becoming a global steel leader, the Prime Minister, in a post on X, wrote: "From infrastructure and defence to electric mobility and clean energy, steel is the backbone of a rising India. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy outlines how policy push and innovation are shaping India’s journey to becoming a global steel leader".

Kumaraswamy said: "A revitalised steel sector is shaping the rise of a New India. From highways to high-speed rail, metro networks to renewable parks, EVs to defence, Indian steel is at the heart of our infrastructure revolution".

The minister further stated that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as the world’s 2nd largest steel producer. Steel production has nearly doubled since 2014, and we are fast moving towards our 2030 target of 300 MTPA, he said.

"Through visionary reforms like the domestically manufactured iron & steel products policy and Production Linked Incentives scheme, we have boosted capacity, self-reliance, and green steel innovation," he observed.

"Today, India exports quality steel, builds with its own strength, and empowers MSMEs and core industries. This is Atmanirbhar Bharat in action. Steel is not just metal. It is the backbone of a rising, resilient India," Kumaraswamy added.

He also wrote in a media article that a new Bharat is rising, and at the very foundation of this rise stands steel, a sector that was earlier stagnant but is now forging ahead.

In 2014, the country’s steel production was just over 81 million tonnes. Today, it has crossed 152 million tonnes. Capacity has nearly doubled. India is now the world’s second-largest producer of steel, and the only major economy where steel demand is consistently rising, the minister added.

