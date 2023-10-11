'Backdoor appointments' galore in Kerala, Cong demands resignation of minister V. Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 After a lull, the reports of 'backdoor appointments' emerged with the news that State Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty gave the nod for regularising the appointment of 10 people at the Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment ( KILE).

During 2016-21, Sivankuttywas the chairman of KILE, which comes under the Labour department.

“We demand the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to order a complete probe into all the appointments made to KILE. So far it has come to notice that 10 of them, who were contract employees from the time Sivankutty was chairman, have now beenregularised, flouting all the norms in the state,” said V.D. Satheesan, Leader of Opposition.

“This is a clear violation of the oath of secrecy taken by Sivankutty and hence he has to step down and face a probe,” added Satheesan.

“Vijayan’s government through this has proved that his government is not for the people of Kerala, but for his party and partymen. The Employment Exchange is being sidelined so as to appoint the youth wing and CPI-M party members and their relatives in government jobs. What’s most baffling is that when even the State Finance department and also the Cabinet objected to such appointments, Sivankuttyblatantly violated all norms to appoint and regularise 10 posts at KILE,” said Satheesan.

“The salary bill at KILE, which was around Rs 39 lakhs, has jumped to Rs 64 lakhs and now that even the Cabinet directives have been violated by Sivankutty, Vijayan has to answer,” said the Leader of the Opposition.

Former Labour Minister Shibhu Baby John said the CPI-M is a master at these appointments as they first appoint their people on daily wages which is then converted to contract staff and soon their appointment is regularised.

