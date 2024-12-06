Backtracking from MSP promise, barricading to stop farmers show govt's 'cruelty': Cong MP Tiwari

New Delhi, Dec 6 As farmers were staging a protest march towards the national capital, barricades have been set up to stop them, drawing sharp criticism from Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

Referring to the government's stance as "cruelty," Tiwari recalled the 2020 farmers' protests that resulted in the "deaths" of over 700 ryots.

He highlighted the agreement between the government and farmers three years ago regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Agriculture Minister and farmers reached a compromise. If today the government is backtracking, this is nothing less than a betrayal," Tiwari stated.

He emphasised the importance of addressing farmer welfare issues, urging the government to "listen to the Lord of the Earth - the farmers."

Tiwari also condemned BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Responding to Patra's allegations labelling Rahul as "anti-national," Tiwari accused the BJP's ideological roots of betraying the nation during critical times.

"Those who collaborated with British intelligence and sought to join the British army are now questioning Rahul Gandhi's patriotism. The BJP's mother organisation worked to weaken the country during the independence movement. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi comes from a lineage of sacrifice. His mother and father dedicated their lives to India. Patriotism runs in his blood," Tiwari remarked, condemning Patra's statement as "disgusting."

On another matter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comments comparing recent events in Sambhal to acts by Mughal emperor Babur drew another sharp response from Tiwari.

"Before talking about DNA, BJP should recall its history. A DNA test might reveal that their roots trace back to Babur and Aurangzeb, given what their ideological predecessors did during the independence struggle," Tiwari quipped.

