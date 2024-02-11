'Badruddin Ajmal considers women machines to give birth to child'

Guwahati, Feb 11 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha MP and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, saying the latter "does not show respect to women".

Speaking at a function in Nagaon district, Sarma said: "Ajmal does not show respect to women. He considers women to be just like machines who give birth to children. The AIUDF leader wishes to keep them behind burqas only.

"When Ajmal is invited to the programs of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha, I cannot sleep for the whole night. He is not a follower of Sankaradeva's principles and I want to assure the people of Sangha that till the time the BJP government is in power in Assam, you do not have to worry about funding."

The Chief Minister said that in the future, Ajmal should not be invited to the functions of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha.

Ajmal earlier sparked a huge controversy when he had said that Muslim men get married soon after they attain the age of 21 according to the law, while Hindus keep themselves unmarried till the age of 40 to have illegal relations with at least three women. He further said that this is why Hindus nowadays have fewer children. "After the age of 40, Hindus get married. How can they have children if they marry so late? When you sow only on fertile land, you can expect good results," Ajmal added.

He advised Hindus to follow the same formula for getting married as Muslims do.

The AIUDF leader said that if Hindu girls marry men at the age of 18-20 years, they can have a good number of children.

