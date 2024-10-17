Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh becomes Haryana minister for fourth time

Gurugram, Oct 17 The swearing-in ceremony for the new government is going on in Haryana's Panchkula. While Nayab Singh Saini has taken oath as the Chief Minister of the state again, Rao Narbir Singh took oath as minister for the fourth time.

Rao Narbir Singh (55), MLA from Haryana's largest Assembly seat Badshahpur has become the state minister for the fourth time.

Rao Narbir has become MLA from Badshahpur for the second time. In 2014, he was the one who made the lotus bloom for the first time in Badshahpur.

Singh represented Jatusana, Sohna and Badshahpur constituencies in Haryana in 1987, 1996 and 2014 respectively. Singh held several ministries, including Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Architecture and Forest in the first Manohar Lal Khattar government from 2014 to 2019. In the 2014 Haryana polls, Narbir Singh won the Badshahpur seat by defeating independent candidate Rakesh Daultabad.

Rao Narbir has inherited politics. His father and grandfather too have been MLAs in the past.

After Rao Inderjit Singh, Rao Narbir is considered the biggest leader of Ahirwal.

But in 2019, the party did not give him a ticket. This time too, when there were talks of his ticket being cut, he announced to contest the elections. However, later, he also met Union Home Minster Amit Shah and got the ticket.

Singh is one of the big leaders of the Ahirwal belt in Haryana. He is said to have a good hold in the Badshahpur area, which has the highest number of voters. He also has direct links with the high command. The biggest victory in the area is also registered in his name.

In the Haryana Assembly elections of 2024, Rao Narbir Singh Singh was the only leader who got a ticket directly from the BJP high command.

Singh won the Badshahpur seat in the Haryana Assembly elections and defeated Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav by a huge margin. He got a total of 1,45,503 votes in the election and defeated Vardhan Yadav by 60,705 votes.

As soon as the counting of votes started, Rao Narbir Singh took the lead and then he kept increasing this margin and won.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor