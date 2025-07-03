Bageshwar Dham Tragedy: 1 Devotee Killed, Several Injured as Tent Collapses After Morning Aarti in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur (VIDEO)

Bageshwar Dham Accident: A devotee was killed, and eight others were injured after a tent collapsed at Bageshwar Dham in Garha village of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Thursday morning around 7 a.m., shortly after the morning aarti. According to reports, the devotees had gathered under the tent to take shelter from rain when a heavy iron angle from the structure came loose and fell. It struck a man on the head, killing him on the spot.

Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: A tent collapse at Bageshwar Dham in Garha village killed one devotee and injured 3-4 others. The deceased, Shyamlal Kaushal from Ayodhya, was struck by a metal angle. His family members were injured and hospitalized. Police have initiated an… pic.twitter.com/0aEUbGs4JW — IANS (@ians_india) July 3, 2025

According to the media reports, the deceased has been identified as Shyamlal Kaushal, a resident of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Several injured persons were taken to Bamitha Primary Health Centre, and some were admitted to Khajuraho Primary Health Centre. Four people with serious injuries were shifted to the district hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

The victim’s family had arrived at Bageshwar Dham on Wednesday night to attend the birthday celebrations of Dhirendra Shastri, the head of the Dham. The event is scheduled for Friday. The official social media page of Bageshwar Dham invited devotees for the celebration.