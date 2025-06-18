Baghpat: Married Woman Jumps off 12-Foot Hotel Roof After Being Caught With Alleged Lover in Uttar Pradesh; Video Surfaces

Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh (June 18, 2025): A dramatic scene unfolded in Baghpat district when a married woman jumped off a hotel roof to escape being caught by her husband with her alleged boyfriend. The incident occurred on Monday at a hotel on Chhaprauli Road in Baraut town. A video of the incident surfaced online showing her leaping from the rooftop.

OYO में ससुराल,महिला लगाएं छंलाग

यूपी के बागपत बड़ौत में OYO की पिछली खिड़की की दीवार कूद विवाहिता फरार।होटल में प्रेमी के साथ आई थी। कूदकर बचाई लाज। ससुरालवालों ने वीडियो बनाया। पति ने पत्नी से जान का खतरा बताया, काफी समय से चल रहा था विवाद। pic.twitter.com/X8bqOolRkC — Tushar Rai (@tusharcrai) June 17, 2025

According to the media reports, the woman had checked into the hotel with her boyfriend, identified as Shobhit. Her husband, along with other members of his family, reached the spot after receiving information about her whereabouts. On seeing her husband, the woman panicked and jumped from the 12-foot-high roof of the hotel. She fled the scene immediately after the jump.

Meanwhile, locals caught Shobhit and handed him over to the police. He is currently being questioned in connection with the case. Based on the husband’s complaint, an investigation is underway. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the hotel was being run on rent by a youth from Tughana village. He is also being questioned by the police.

According to the reports, the woman was married in 2019 to a man from Kakore village and the couple has a son. The husband alleged that his wife had relationships with multiple people before their marriage and continued those relations afterwards. He also claimed that when he opposed her actions, she threatened to frame him in false cases and even kill him.