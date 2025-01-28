Baghpat Stage Collapse: 5 Killed, Over 60 Injured in 'Laddu Mahotsav' Accident in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic accident occurred in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, January 28, when a makeshift stage collapsed during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' organized by the Jain community in Baraut. The collapse led to a stampede, resulting in at least five fatalities and over 60 injuries, including Jain disciples and police personnel. Rescue operations began promptly to assist those trapped beneath the debris. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed local authorities to provide immediate aid to the injured and wished for their swift recovery.

Baghpat District Magistrate Asmita Lal and Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya visited the district hospital to check on the wounded. DM Lal confirmed five deaths, with two additional fatalities suspected but unconfirmed. SP Arpit Vijayvargiya reported that around 20-25 individuals were injured, with some receiving first aid for minor injuries. However, 2-3 individuals suffered serious injuries and are currently being treated at nearby hospitals.

The stampede happened after thousands of devout Hindus assembled there to secure free visit passes. "The stampede took place when the gate was opened. About 2,500 people just pushed through the gate... a few fell," S Venkateswar, the district collector, told reporters. Andhra chief minister N Chardrababu Naidu ordered higher officials to go to the scene of the incident and take relief measures to ensure that the injured get better treatment. The next day, he visited the site and ordered a high level probe.