Bahraich Accident: Five Family Members, Including Army Personnel, Killed as Speeding Dumper Collides With Car in Uttar Pradesh

Five, including an Indian Army personnel, were killed in an accident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Tuesday morning, February 11. The accident took place near Karim Behad village in Kaiserganj. According to the news agency IANS, three died on the spot, while two succumbed at the hospital.

The accident occurred at around 6 am on Tuesday, the deceased are the members of the same family, a woman was injured in the accident transported to Kaiserganj CHC hospital for treatment. The deceased has been identified as Abrar Ghulam Hazrat (28), Rukiya (25), Ghulam Hazrat (65), Fatima (60) and one-month-old daughter Haniya.

Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh: A speeding dumper collided with a car near Karim Behad village, Kaiserganj, killing five, including an Army personnel. Three died on the spot, while two succumbed at the hospital pic.twitter.com/JdOVa42OGX — IANS (@ians_india) February 11, 2025

The family was travelling to Lucknow at the time of the accident. SHO Harendra Kumar reached the spot. After the accident, the dumper driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle.