Bahraich Communal Violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Meet With Family of Ram Gopal Mishra in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be meeting on Tuesday with the family members of the 22-year-old man killed in communal violence in Bahraich district two days back, BJP MLA from Mahsi Sureshwar Singh said.

Ram Gopal Mishra's family members will meet the chief minister in Lucknow. Before leaving for the state capital, they told reporters in Bahraich that they were going to demand justice. Singh said, "They (the family of Mishra) have already demanded justice from the chief minister. Apart from this, I do not know what they will ask for. But it is certain that they will get more than what they expect."

"My son has been killed. I want the culprits to be punished. They have destroyed my family. They must be punished for this," the deceased's father Kailash Nath said.

He added that Ram Gopal Mishra's wife Roli Mishra, his father Kailash Nath Mishra, mother Munni Devi and cousin Kishan Mishra were likely to meet the chief minister. Speaking to news persons in Bahraich, Roli Mishra said, "They should be punished the same way they killed my husband." Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Deepak Kumar told PTI that the situation in Bahraich was under control.

Ram Gopal Mishra was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out in the Maharajganj area of Bahraich near Rehua Mansoor village in Mahsi tehsil during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday.

On Monday, scores of people, some armed with sticks, walked in his cortege amid cries for justice from the family and others, as tension escalated with shops being burnt down and angry crowds out in the streets. The last rites of the youth were performed amid heavy security. Internet services have been suspended in the district as a precautionary measure.