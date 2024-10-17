Bahraich Violence: Five Suspects Arrested After Encounter With Uttar Pradesh Police

Five suspects in the Bahraich violence case were arrested here Thursday after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in which two of them suffered gunshot injuries. The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh.

"Five accused have been arrested," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash told a news channel. On the encounter, he said, "I have information of exchange of fire and gunshot injuries."

UP Congress President Ajay Rai said, "The government has been doing fake encounters since ever... They are just trying to cover up their failure..."

Visuals From the Encounter Site

Uttar Pradesh | Two accused in Bahraich violence case - Mohammed Sarfaraz and Mohammed Talib- injured in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh STF brought to Bahraich District Hospital



Total 5 people have been arrested, say Police. pic.twitter.com/DR0xBlzgsI — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

"5 people have been arrested. Two of them have been injured in police firing. I am here to assess their condition. One of the injured is Md. Sarfaraz, the other other is Md. Talib," said SP Bahraich Vrinda Shukla.

#WATCH | Bahraich Encounter | SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla says, "5 people have been arrested. Two of them have been injured in police firing. I am here to assess their condition. One of the injured is Md. Sarfaraz, the other other is Md. Talib..." pic.twitter.com/exMXc9spQ4 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

Yash said the Bahraich police, investigating the murder and subsequent violence, has already established the link of one of the accused in Nepal. Violence broke out at Maharajganj in the Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district on Sunday allegedly over loud music being played outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession.

Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, part of the passing group, died of gunshot wounds in the ensuing violence. The incident triggered vandalism and arson in the area with angry mobs torching several houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals and vehicles.

Congress MP Imran Masood said, "The rioters who burned shops should also be punished. Rioters have no religion. Those who burned an entire market and misbehaved with women should also be treated accordingly."