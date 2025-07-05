Bahuda Yatra: Rathas roll toward Srimandir in spirit of devotion and ritual

Puri, July 5 The holy town of Puri is witnessing the divine return of the lords as part of the Bahuda Yatra, marking the conclusion of the annual Rath Yatra festival.

As the majestic procession nears its final leg, Lord Balabhadra’s chariot, Taladhwaja, reaches the Srimandir, followed by Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana. Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosa was closely behind after the customary halt at Mausi Maa Temple.

Speaking on the spiritual and cultural significance of the Bahuda Yatra, Madhab Chandra Puja Panda, Secretary of the Puja Panda Nijog, emphasised that the return journey is more than just a ritual.

“The Rath Yatra represents the journey of Lord Jagannath from His temple in Srimandir to His maternal aunt’s abode at Gundicha Temple. It is a divine family visit, and Bahuda Yatra marks His return, filled with rituals that reflect our centuries-old faith,” he said.

Elaborating on the customs observed en route, Panda added: “The Lord halts at the Mausi Maa Temple, symbolising a visit to His mother’s sister. There, the deity is offered Poda Pitha, a traditional delicacy, before proceeding to the main temple. This custom is not just a ritual - it is a celebration of divine kinship.”

The final leg of the Rath Yatra includes elaborate offerings and adornments before the Lord re-enters His sanctum. “Before re-entering the temple, Lord Jagannath is adorned with a golden attire, Suna Besha, and grants darshan to the devotees. The spiritual grandeur of this ritual leaves every devotee overwhelmed,” Panda explained.

He also spoke about the Niladri Bije, the concluding ritual of the festival: “On this day, Goddess Lakshmi symbolically expresses displeasure over Lord Jagannath’s extended stay away. She closes the temple doors on Him. To appease her, the Lord offers Rasagola a gesture reflecting both divine love and reconciliation.”

The final ritual includes a sacred exchange of Sanskrit chants between the temple priests of Lord Jagannath and Goddess Lakshmi before the Lord is ceremoniously welcomed back into the Srimandir.

“These age-old traditions are not just rituals - they are a reflection of Odisha’s profound spiritual heritage, showcasing the Lord’s journey through love, devotion, and divine family ties,” said Panda.

The city of Puri remains engulfed in devotional fervour as devotees await the grand Suna Besha darshan, a symbolic culmination of Lord Jagannath’s return to his eternal abode.

