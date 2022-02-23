Bajrang Dal activist's murder: 8 suspects arrested, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

As many as eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday.

The home minister said, "Until last night, six suspects were arrested and today two more arrests have been made."

On Tuesday, a total of six people were arrested and 12 were questioned by the state police, said BM Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of police, Shivamogga.

"The six accused arrested in the case are Mohammed Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Afsifullah Khan, Rehan Sharef, Nihan, and Abdul Afnan," said Prasad.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of the district Selvamani R announced that CrPC section 144 has been extended by two more days till Friday morning.

Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

