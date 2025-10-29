Bajrang Dal Leader Shot Dead in Katni, Accused's Father Dies by Suicide

A Bajrang Dal leader, Nilesh alias Neelu Rajak, was shot dead around at around 11.30 PM on Tuesday, October 29. Nilesh was killed by two bike-borne assailants identified as Akram and Prince Joseph when he was riding a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, according to the news agency IANS.

The father of the accused Prince Joseph died by suicide and his mother attempted poisoning after learning of his son's involvement in the crime. The incident created panic and a political row in the district. Heavy police deployed in the area with BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak assessing the situation.

Also Read | BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men in Odisha's Ganjam.

The crime took place when a 38-year-old Niles, also a Bajrang Dal leader, was riding his bike in Kaimor town at around 11 pm when he was shot in the head and chest by two men on a bike. A video of the crime has been shared on social media, showing masked men carry out the attack on Nilesh.

SP Katni, Abhinay Vishwakarma said, "the police are continuously making efforts to arrest the identified accused as soon as possible... Further action will be taken in the case and such assurance has been given..."

Katni, Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak says, "A very tragic incident has occurred in Katni district. A girl had earlier filed a complaint that a man, reportedly named Akram, was harassing her near the Devi School gate. A dispute broke out over the eve-teasing incident,… pic.twitter.com/u8zDlaySAW — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2025

BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak said that its a "love jihad" matter. "A very tragic incident has occurred in Katni district. A girl had earlier filed a complaint that a man, reportedly named Akram, was harassing her near the Devi School gate. A dispute broke out over the eve-teasing incident, during which Akram threatened Neelu, saying he would shoot him," he added.

मोहन के जंगलराज की आग अब अपने घर तक पहुँच गई!

👉कटनी में BJP नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या! pic.twitter.com/xiKJ6BZprc — MP Congress (@INCMP) October 28, 2025

"As per the standard procedure laid down by the Supreme Court, the concerned parties will be given an opportunity to be heard and action will be taken in a time-bound manner. Accordingly, the Municipal Council will initiate proceedings following the prescribed legal process," Katni Collector Ashish Tiwari said.