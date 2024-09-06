Bajrang Punia appointed Working Chairman of All India Kisan Congress

New Delhi, Sep 6 In a major development, Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia was appointed the Working Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress on Friday.

“Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Bajrang Punia as the Working Chairman of All India Kisan Congress with immediate effect,” read the official letter issued by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Thanking Congress President Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and K.C. Venugopal for the new role assigned to him, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist said in a post on X: “I would like to thank our President Mr. @kharge, Leader of the Opposition @RahulGandhi, and @kcvenugopalmp for entrusting me with this significant responsibility. I will strive to stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers facing crises, supporting their struggles, and work as a dedicated soldier of the organisation. Jai Kisan.”

The appointment, which followed Punia and his fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat joining the Congress on Friday afternoon, is being seen as a significant move in light of the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana scheduled on October 5.

The grappler duo met Congress President Kharge at his residence on Friday afternoon before formally joining the party at its headquarters in Delhi.

"Chak de India, Chak de Haryana! Met our talented champions Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who have made India proud in the world, at 10, Rajaji Marg. We are proud of both of you," Kharge posted on X after the meeting.

Both the Olympians, who were prominent faces of last year's protests against alleged sexual assault and intimidation of female wrestlers by ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the party office after joining the Congress, Phogat said it is only when times are bad that people know who is really standing with them.

Punia said the Congress backed the wrestlers during their protest without even being asked to do so, while the BJP MPs ignored the letters seeking their support.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor