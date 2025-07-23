Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jayanti 2025: PM Modi Pays Tributes to Lokmanya Tilak on His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his Jayanti, lauding unparalleled valour and significant contributions to India's independence movement. Paying tribute to Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary, PM Modi commended his unwavering conviction and belief in the power of knowledge and service to others.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary. He was a pioneering leader who played a vital role in kindling the spirit of India's freedom movement with unwavering conviction. He was also an outstanding thinker who believed in the power of knowledge and serving others."

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was born in 1856, he is well known for promoting Swaraj, meaning self-rule, across the nation during the British regime. He also fearlessly challenged the Britishers with his pen and started two weeklies, 'Kesari' and 'Mahratta'.

Scholar, mathematician, philosopher, and passionate nationalist Bal Gangadhar Tilak played a crucial role in laying the groundwork for India's independence by transforming his opposition to British rule into a powerful movement. He was the president of the Indian Home Rule League when it was created in 1914. He and Mohammed Ali Jinnah signed the Lucknow Pact in 1916, ensuring Hindu-Muslim cooperation in the nationalist movement.